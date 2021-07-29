Hulu Adds NFL Network to Core Live TV Package
Timely deal ahead of 2021 season also tacks on RedZone to new Hulu + Live TV sports add-on package
Hulu has added NFL Network to the base tier of its live TV bundle, Hulu + Live TV.
Starting Thursday, NFL Network will be available along with more than 75 other linear networks on the $65-a-month vMVPD bundle.
Hulu--a joint venture between Disney and Comcast--has also announced the addition of a sports add-on package. For an additional $9.99 a month, Hulu + Live TV subscribers get NFL RedZone, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG and TVG2 added to their live TV line-up.
NFL Network features live NFL preseason games, exclusive live NFL regular season games, studio shows including the Emmy-nominated Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access, as well as NFL GameDay Morning and NFL Now, and original series such as A Football Life, NFL 360 and America's Game.
Meanwhile, RedZone features a weekly ensemble of live game coverage, with the network back and forth to track games with the hottest action.
Both networks have become table stakes for virtual MVPDs, which must pony up expensive licensing fees for live sports programming rights to compete.
"With the launch of NFL Network and our new Sports Add-on, Hulu + Live TV continues to be the ultimate destination for sports fans to watch thousands of hours of live and on-demand sports programming," said Reagan Feeney, senior VP of live TV content programming and partnerships for Hulu, in a statement. "Starting today, viewers can bring even more game day action to their living room with live games and events, original shows, motorsports, horse racing and much more.”
