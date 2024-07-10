Hulu Grabs the Mic in the Stand-Up Comedy Biz, Books Next Bill Burr Special
Hulu already booked Jim Gaffigan for a November special
Hulu is making a competitive challenge to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in the standup comedy business, booking comedian Bill Burr’s next special.
A drop date hasn't been announced yet for the pre-recorded performance, which was already captured live at Seattle’s Moore Theatre in late June.
Burr’s booking follows an earlier Hulu acquisition announcement of comic Jim Gaffigan’s special The Skinny, which debuts on the Disney-owned platform on November 22.
Hulu is getting into a standup special business dominated in recent years by Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Burr, for example, has released five prerecorded live comedy specials through Netflix, including the 2022 ensemble-performer-themed Bill Burr: Friends Who Kill.
Gaffigan has also debuted five specials via Netflix, starting with 2009's King Baby.
For its part, Netflix seems to sense the competitive pressure, and it's responding by marketing and streaming its specials, initially at least, as live events.
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that the Joe Rogan special Burn the Boats will be streamed live from San Antonio on August 3.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.