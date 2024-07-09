Netflix Turns Its Next Joe Rogan Comedy Special Into a Live Event

Comedian Joe Rogan will livestream his first Netflix standup special in six years live from San Antonio, Texas on August 3, at 10 p.m. ET.

The event, titled Burn the Boats, will be the latest livestream event for Netflix, which is increasingly carving out live windows for comedy specials, including the Roast of Tom Brady back in May, as well as last year's Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

Here's the Burn the Boats trailer:

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Rogan, a former host of NBC's Fear Factor, already has two (prerecorded) Netflix comedy specials under his belt: 2016's Triggered and 2018's Strange Times.

Most of Rogan's clout these days comes from his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which will pay him a reported $250 million under a multiyear deal carved out with distributor Spotify back in February.