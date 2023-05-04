Hulu Cooks Up ‘Searching for Soul Food’ Travel Series

Hulu and Onyx Collective will serve up the best soul food from around the world in a new reality series, Searching For Soul Food, debuting on the streaming service June 2.

The series, hosted by celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds, will travel to several international destinations in search of what soul food looks like around the world, according to the service. The eight-episode series will follow Reynolds as she explores the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru and Los Angeles.

Searching for Soul Food is executive produced by Melina Matsoukas, Jacob Cohen-Holmes and Ali Brown and produced by Woodman Park Productions.