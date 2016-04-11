Huckabee, O'Malley Help Launch 'Turn's Third Season

Former presidential candidates Mike Huckabee and Martin O'Malley will make what is being billed as their first post-campaign joint appearance, but it is not to endorse a candidate.

They will be in Washington, D.C., April 13 to help unveil "key art"—the image that will be used on promotional materials—for season three of AMC's Turn: Washington's Spies, the drama about the regular folks enlisted by an eventual successful presidential candidate, General George Washington, to help win the Revolutionary war.

Washington, in the form of actor Ian Kahn, who plays the general on the series, will be on hand for the unveiling, as will series executive producers Craig Silverstein and Barry Josephson. The event will be held at Kogan Plaza on the campus of, where else, George Washington University.

The new season debuts April 25.