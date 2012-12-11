HTSC: Don't Forget Government Spectrum

In advance of a Hill hearing on the FCC's incentive spectrum

auctions slated for Wednesday, Dec. 11, computer companies reminded both the

House and Senate communications oversight leadership how much they need all

that spectrum the government is trying to free up, including from the

government's own users.

In letters to the leaders of the House Energy & Commerce

and Senate Commerce Committee and their respective communications

subcommittees, the High Tech Spectrum Coalition applauded the incentive

auctions for reclaiming commercial spectrum from broadcasters, but added that

there must also be focus on government spectrum as well.

"Now is the time to ensure the incentive auctions are

as robust and successful as possible at liberating spectrum," they wrote,

then added: "We should also turn our collective attention on ways to reap

the economic benefits of underutilized federal spectrum assets...In 2010 the

FCC concluded that the industry will need 275 MHz of cleared spectrum for

licensed use. Voluntary incentive auctions alone will not fulfill this

need. Our attention must also focus on transitioning federal spectrum for

commercial use."

The companies in the coalition, which include Apple, Cisco,

Ericsson, Intel, Nokia and Qualcomm, said that the challenges to finding and

"liberating" federal spectrum are more complex than in the incentive

auctions.

"We must be innovative in our collective thinking about

how to incent federal users to become more efficient, to share with one

another, to vacate, or to lease their spectrum."

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel is on the same page.

One proposal, which

Rosenworcel raises in testimony for a hearing on incentive auctions Dec. 12

in the House Communications Subcommittee, is to pay government users to give it

up. "I believe it is time to develop a series of incentives to serve as

the catalyst for freeing more federal spectrum for commercial use. What if we

were to financially reward federal authorities for efficient use of their

spectrum? If we want to convert more airwaves to commercial use, I believe it

is time to work with our government partners so they can realize value from

using spectrum efficiently -- instead of only seeing loss from its

reallocation."