HP Settles E-Rate Fraud Suit

Hewlett-Packard has agreed to pay $16.25 million

to settle an investigation by the FCC and DOJ into E-rate fraud and violations

of FCC competitive bidding rules.

E-rate is the program through which the government

funds Internet deployment to schools and libraries. It is also one near and

dear to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, who helped first implement the

program.

The investigation was into allegations that HP and

others had provided Dallas and Houston school personnel Super Bowl tickets,

yacht excursions, meals and other entertainment to get inside info and secure

contracts, which included $17 million in HP equipment, that were supposed to be

competitive bids.

"Today's settlement shows the extensive

efforts of the FCC and DOJ to protect the E-rate program from waste, fraud, and

abuse, and to deter misconduct in the future." Those three words are much

on the lips of the incoming House Republican majority, which has pledged

muscular oversight of government programs.

to the FCC, will hew to a compliance regimen that ensures "the company

plays by the rules in the future." That regimen includes audits by the FCC

employee training. If it fails to comply, said FCC General Counsel Austin

Schlick, "it will face substantial penalties."

The FCC in September adopted an order clarifying its prohibition

against E-rate applicants or service providers getting or giving gifts.