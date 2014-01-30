Howard Symons Named Vice Chair Of FCC Auction Task Force

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has named veteran cable and wireless attorney Howard Symons to be vice chair of the FCC's Incentive Auction Task Force.

Wheeler welcomed Symons at Thursday's open meeting. “We are excited to have such a capable and experienced new vice chair in Howard on the task force," Wheeler said in a statement. "Implementing the incentive auction is a top priority of the Commission. Not only will his vast experience enhance the core leadership of the team, his deep expertise will help take the incentive auction through the finish line.”

Symons has been chair of the communications practice at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo since 2008, where he has represented cable and wireless communications companies and trade associations, including the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

Before joining that firm, he was senior counsel to the House Telecom Subcommittee, and did major work on the 1984 Cable Act.

Gary Epstein remains chair of the task force as well as top incentive auction adviser to Wheeler.