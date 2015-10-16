Howard Liberman Joins Wilkinson Barker Knauer

Veteran communications attorney Howard Liberman, formerly with Drinker Biddle, has joined Wilkinson Barker Knauer as a partner in its D.C. office.

Liberman has represented cable and broadcast companies before the FCC and in litigation and is a past co-chair of the Federal Communications Bar Association. He began his career as an attorney with the FCC's then Cable TV bureau.

Wilkinson Barker Knauer media clients include companies, trade associations and investment funds.

“Our team has long admired Howard’s tremendous skills and top-notch practice – we are excited to have him on board as we continue our strategic expansion," said managing partner Bryan Tramont. The firm is primarily focused on communications (and energy) law.