How to Watch Tuesday’s VP Debate

Vice presidential candidates Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence will take the stage Tuesday in their first and only debate.

The 90-minute event, which will be broken into nine segments of roughly 10 minutes each, takes place at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at Longwood University in Farmville, VA with Elaine Quijano, CBSN anchor and CBS News correspondent, moderating.

There are ample opportunities to watch Kaine and Pence square off as all of the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox) will broadcast. Other nets airing the event include: C-SPAN, CNN, Fox News, Fox Business Network and MSNBC as well as Spanish-language nets Telemundo and Univision.

For viewers not near a TV, the debate will also stream on Facebook and on YouTube via NBC, PBS NewHour, Fox and Telemundo.

Still need more options? News stations in many cases will complement their TV coverage with live streams on their respective websites and/or their mobile apps.

Watch PBS NewsHour’s live stream below.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=is8cx0q39bI[/embed]