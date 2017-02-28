How to Watch Donald Trump’s Joint Session of Congress Address

President Donald Trump is set to give his first address to a Joint Session of Congress Feb. 28.



Broadcast and cable news nets will have wall-to-wall coverage of the event, which starts at 9 p.m. ET.



Take a look at our guide below.



Broadcast



ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox will all start local affiliate coverage at 9 p.m. ET.



Cable



BBC News, Bloomberg TV and Fox News will all cover the speech live as well, while CNN and CSPAN will — in addition to covering live — have post-address shows planned.



CNN’s Anderson Cooper will anchor a special analysis on AC 360. CSPAN will look at viewer reactions via phone calls and comments.



Online



No TV. No problem. Streamers can head to the White House’s website as well as PBS NewsHour.



And for those who want a little snark with their serving of POTUS, Fusion TV will tap into co-owned parody site, The Onion, to help peel back the layers of the President's policy speech.



The Onion will deliver "real-time, running commentary throughout the President’s speech and the Democratic response through a series of on-screen graphics." Fusion will also stream coverage on its Facebook page, Periscope and YouTube.