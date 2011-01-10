How 'Blue' Can You Get?

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals continues to

hammer away at the FCC’s indecency enforcement

regime, which likely means an ultimate showdown

in the Supreme Court between the government

and broadcasters.

As of last week, the FCC’s pursuit of scripted and

unscripted “indecency” has been declared unconstitutional

by the federal appeals court.

Last July, the court ruled that the FCC’s indecency

finding against Fox for fleeting, unscripted profanity on

an awards show was based on an unconstitutionally

vague standard. Then in November, under everyone’s

radar, it denied the FCC’s request of the full court to

review that decision.

Last week, the same court

threw out the FCC’s $1.2 million

fine against ABC stations for

broadcasting Charlotte Ross’

naked back and backside on

NYPD Blue, ruling that its attempt

to regulate nudity in a

scripted show was equally void

for vagueness.

While no other circuit is bound by that decision, the

FCC is unlikely to be taking any indecency enforcement

actions anytime soon, with its authority still

the object of something of a cat-and-mouse game

between the Supreme Court and Second Circuit, as

one veteran attorney put it. The FCC’s

last fine proposal was two years ago,

in the Blue case.

The Third Circuit has yet to weigh in

on the most high-profile remand of an

indecency decision by the Supreme

Court—the $550,000 fine the FCC

levied against CBS stations over the

2004 Super Bowl halftime show. If the court upholds

the fine or reverses it on different grounds, the FCC

would have more ammunition for its argument that

there is a split in the circuits that needs resolving by

the Supreme Court.