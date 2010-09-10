Housely: IETF Has Taken No Position On AT&T Prioritization Assertions

Public interest groups including Free

Press and Public Knowledge have called on AT&T to retract a letter to the

FCC that said the Internet standards-setting body IETF (Internet Engineering

Task Force) had "fully contemplated" paid prioritization, with the

groups saying IETF disputed that assertion. But Russ Housely, chairman of the

IETF, says that is not the case, though he said he personally thinks AT&T

has "jumbled some things together."

Paid prioritization is one of two key

issues on which the FCC is seeking more comment before it proceeds with its

effort to expand and codify network openness principles.

In AT&T's letter

it said Free Press was confused about paid prioritization in its own letter.

AT&T has said that paid prioritization was contemplated by IETF, is already

widely available from multiple providers, and is used by small businesses as

well as the handful of giants Free Press says benefit from it. In a blog

posting Thursday, AT&T SVP Bob Quinn, who signed the FCC letter, defined

that prioritization as "providing customers the option of purchasing a

higher quality of service."

Public Knowledge, Free Press and others

issued a release this week headlined "Internet Engineering Task Force Says

‘AT&T Is Misleading' on Net Neutrality." They argue AT&T is

blurring the line between paid prioritization, which Free Press defined as

"speeding up and slowing down" Internet traffic according to who pays

more, and "accepted business-class network management practices."

The call for a retraction came after

Housely told the National Journal that the AT&T letter was misleading.

"IETF prioritization technology is

geared toward letting network users indicate how they want network providers to

handle their traffic, and there is no implication in the IETF about payment

based on any prioritization," he said.

But Housely says he was speaking for

himself, not IETF. "I want to be clear that I was speaking as an

individual when I spoke to reporters last Friday," he told the magazine in

an e-mail. "The [public interest group] press release says: 'The IETF,

however, disputes AT&T's claims.' The IETF has not taken any consensus

position on this matter," he said, adding in a follow-up e-mail:

"[T]he IETF produces technical specification for the Internet. The IETF

does not make statements about prices for network services."

Compromise language being hammered out

by industry representatives, including AT&T and the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association, on a legislative path to clarifying the FCC's

Internet access oversight authority is likely to include an agreement that paid

prioritization of service should be allowed, but with assurances that such

prioritization does not come at the cost of the robustness of the "public

Internet."

Housely says the "jumble"

comes from the meaning of "paid prioritization. "[I]t is clear to me

that the term "paid prioritization" does not have the same

meaning to all readers," he told B&C.

"If you read the AT&T letter with one definition in your head, then

you get one overall message, and if you read the letter with the other in your

head, then you get a different overall message. I tried to make this

point."



Housely told B&C that AT&T in

its letter makes "many correct points"--he did not specify which they

were--but that it also "jumbles some things together." "[I]n my opinion, a

reader will get a distorted impression from the parts of the letter where

things get jumbled," he said.

The problem, Housely says, is that the

IETF specification at issue is not about "prioritization," but about

quality of service. "Different applications need different things from the

network to deliver a quality experience," he said. He used as an example

of giving preference to "traffic associated with applications that require

timely delivery, like voice and video, over traffic associated with

applications without those demands, like email."

Housely says the debate is not about

that, but about what happens if, say, two video sites both mark their packets

of info for timely delivery. "If two sources of video are marking their

stuff the same, then that's where the ugliness of this debate begins,"

Housley told the Journal. "The RFC doesn't talk about that...If they

put the same tags, they'd expect the same service from the same provider."

That would be the difference between a

tier of service where everyone was treated equally in that tier, and one in

which one company could pay to have its service get priority over another similarly

situated company expecting equal treatment.

"Clearly, if the two video sources

have purchased different amounts of bandwidth, then the example breaks

down," Housely told this magazine, again, speaking for himself.

"However, that is not the point in this debate."

Asked to respond to Housely's

clarification that his criticisms of AT&T were his opinion, not IETF's,

Free Press's Derek Turner, was undeterred: "Nothing changes the fact AT&T

was caught red-handed misleading the Commission by conflating the harmful

practice it agreed not to use as a condition of its merger with Bell South,

with widely recognized legitimate network management practices. "Housley

is an independent expert in his own right and his opinion is backed up by

several independent sources and engineers."

Asked about Housely's

"jumbled" reference, AT&T referred the magazine to its original

letter to the FCC in which it outlines the IETF RFC (request for comment)

language on which it bases its conclusion that the IETF had meant to

"facilitate paid prioritization as a means for encouraging the further

growth and development of the Internet."