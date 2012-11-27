House Wants Answers on Receivers' Role in Spectrum Sharing

The House Communications Subcommittee wants industry input

on Thursday on how to allow spectrum users, like broadcasters, wireless

companies and the government, to occupy increasingly close quarters without

"stepping on each other's toes."

That is according to a majority staff memo on a Nov. 29

hearing in the subcommittee on "The Role of Receivers in a Spectrum-Scarce

World."

The issue is growing in importance given a number of FCC

initiatives to boost spectrum efficiency and use, including allowing unlicensed

devices to share the so-called "white spaces" in the broadcast band,

moving broadcasters to make room for wireless companies, the FCC's so far unsuccessful

attempt to allow LightSquared to operate alongside GPS spectrum, and the FCC's

recent move to loosen rules on terrestrial use of satellite spectrum.

"Good fences make good neighbors," say the

staffers, "but how do you know how high to build your fence or what

materials to use if you don't know who your neighbors might be in the future or

precisely what they will be doing on their lot?"

They point out that the two main "fences" are

guard bands on the spectrum side and filters and power limits on the

transmitter/receiver side. Some of the questions that the subcommittee majority

wants answered include:

"Can smart engineering and forward-looking spectrum

strategies account for the possibility of unanticipated technologies and uses

in adjacent spectrum bands and help prevent today's decisions from limiting

flexibility in the future? How do we promote such flexibility without

unreasonably increasing the cost of services and devices," emphasizing the

receiver side of the fence.

A spotlight was put on the receiver issue by the failure of

LightSquared ultimately to secure an FCC waiver to use its satellite spectrum

to create a wholesale, terrestrial mobile broadband network. The FCC initially

granted the conditional waiver, but put that effort on hold -- and LightSquared

into bankruptcy -- after it was determined that sensitive GPS receivers in an

adjacent band were being interfered with because they were picking up in-band

transmissions, meaning that LightSquared's transmissions were within its band,

but the GPS receivers were picking them up anyway.

Government users are also being called on by the Obama

administration to find ways to share more of their spectrum with commercial

users.

More recently, Dish network has complained that the FCC's

new proposal to loosen restrictions on terrestrial use of satellite spectrum Dish

owns would "cripple" their plans for a wireless 4G network because of

restrictions that protect an adjacent -- currently unoccupied -- band from

interference. That issue is not directly addressed in the memo, but could be

brought up in the hearing.

Scheduled to testify at the hearing are Brian Markwalter,

senior VP, Consumer Electronics Association; Ron Repasi, deputy chief, Office

of Engineering and Technology, FCC; and Pierre de Vries, senior adjunct fellow,

Silicon Flatirons Center, University of Colorado.