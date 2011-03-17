House Votes to Defund NPR

Following a heated and angry debate, the House voted 228 to

192 Thursday to defund NPR. The Republican-backed bill prevents any government

funding for NPR dues or national programming.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.)

who has been trying for the past two Congresses to cut noncom funding. It will

now go to the Senate, where its chances are slim to none.

Republicans billed the move as a necessary cut in

discretionary spending, but brought up the issue of the recent sting operation

in which an NPR fund-raiser exited after being caught on tape disparaging the

Tea Party and conservatives and talking about NPR not needing government money.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said Republicans were simply

trying to do the responsible thing by getting NPR out of the taxpayers'

pockets. She pointed to the generally more affluent audience to suggest that

they could make up for the lack of government dollars.

"The only way to control our federal debt is to re-focus our federal spending," said Rep Joe Barton (R-Tex.), former chair of the House Energy & Commerce Committee. "The funding for NPR was a nicety not a necessity. This vote wasn't about ideology; it was about getting our fiscal house in order."

Democrats took to the floor in droves to decry the move,

calling it horrible and crippling. They said it was an attack on Big Bird, that

it could hurt the Amber alert system, named after a child who was abducted and

killed while riding her bike. They also dissed cable news. Rep. Ed Markey

(D-Mass.) contrasted the oasis of hard news and "real info" from NPR

with the "Edwardian Drama" which he said characterized cable's

coverage of events. You don't have to be Dick Tracy to figure out that

Republicans have wanted to kill NPR from the outset, he said.

Rep. Lois Capps (D-Calif.) compared the candid

and thoughtful public radio to "often ill-informed and sensationalist

cable news."

But the harshest criticism arguably came from Democrat

Lynn Woolsey, also of California.

"If they can't get Bin Laden, they might as well go after Prairie Home

Companion.

At a speech to the Media Institute earlier in the day, House

Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) had said that the

reality was cuts needed to be made, and that CPB

might wind up being the victim of the latest budgetary bop in a game of fiscal

Whack-a-Mole.

But Walden also said that what is happening to public

broadcasting was brought about in part by what was happening "with"

public broadcasting. He said ever tying was on the table. "When

things pop up and have issues associated with them that resonate across the

country side, somebody grabs a mallet and whacks a mole, and that's what

is happening right now." He also said the bill was an effort to get

the government out of the programming business.

He pointed out his state had stopped spending its taxpayer

dollars on public broadcasting several years ago. He said he occasionally

listened to public broadcasting himself, but that it has come to the point

where people are going to have to vote against things they like if the

deficit is to be cut.

He also had some advice for noncoms or any other group

getting federal funds going forward. "I would advise them to choose their

words carefully even though they don't know they are being

videotaped" because "everything is a target right now."

The bill has little chance of passing in the Senate, and is

opposed by the White House. "The Administration strongly opposes House

passage of H.R. 1076, which would unacceptably prohibit Federal funding of

National Public Radio (NPR) and the use of Federal funds by public radio

stations to acquire radio content," the White House said in a statement.

The president has proposed some targeted CPB

cuts, and said it was open to others, but the White House said Thursday that

"undercutting funding for these radio stations, notably ones in rural

areas where such outlets are already scarce, would result in communities losing

valuable programming, and some stations could be forced to shut down altogether.