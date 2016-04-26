House Vote Scheduled on Electronic Privacy Act

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has scheduled a floor vote Wednesday, April 27 on the Email Privacy Act (H.R. 699).

The House Judiciary Committee unanimously approved the Email Privacy Act (EPA) earlier this month, which would update the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) to, among other things, require the government to get a warrant to access e-mails, social media posts and other online content stored by internet service providers and other e-mail service providers--like Google.

And in a nod to the permanence of cloud storage, eliminates the 180-day sunset on stored communications. Previously a warrant was not required for communications stored beyond 180 days.

Related: Google to FCC—Privacy Pledge Unnecessary