House to vote on delaying Web royalties

The House of Representatives will vote Tuesday on legislation that would

postpone royalty payments. Webcasters are required to pay artists and record

companies beginning Oct. 20. House Judiciary Committee chairman James

Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.) introduced the bill.

Webcast royalties have been controversial since the U.S. Copyright Office's

Copyright Arbitration Royalty Panel set rates last year, although the Librarian

of Congress later cut the rate in half.

The Recording Industry Association of America and Webcasters appealed the

rate in court. Currently, Webcasters must pay a 70-cent royalty per song for

every 1,000 listeners.

The RIAA contended that the rate is far too low, while broadcasters and other

Webcasters argued that the rate is so high that their Internet sites will go out of

business. Webcasters have also asked the Library of Congress to delay the

royalty obligations until the court cases are resolved.

On Friday, the RIAA and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists

urged the librarian to reject the stay.