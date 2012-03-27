House Vets Its Supply Chain Security

Counterfeit or tampered-with equipment and

software, unintentional vulnerabilities in computer code, terrorist attacks by

nation states, organized criminals or hackers. Those are just some of the cyber

threats to government and industry tech suppliers identified at the latest in a

series of House Energy & Commerce Committee hearings on cybersecurity.

The

hearing, "IT Supply Chain Security: Review of Government and Industry

Efforts," was held in the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

Representatives

of the Government Accounting Office and the Departments of Defense and Energy

provided some sobering testimony in the hearing's first panel, including that

all of those agencies had work to do in securing the chain of technology and

software that went into government information technology, most of which is

off-the-shelf technology from private companies, and most of which is made up

of component parts supplied from companies outside the U.S. That raises the

threat of malware or other cyber attacks.

In

his testimony, Gregory Wilshusen, director of information security issues for

GAO, illustrated the challenge with a graphic of a laptop, whose LCD display's components

may have come from China, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Taiwan, Singapore, Poland,

or the Slovak Republic. A similar laundry list of countries was attached to the

memory, processor, and hard disk drive.

Not

surprisingly, industry representatives on a second panel said the solution to

securing supply chain IT is a combination of industry best practices, and for

the government to share more threat information with industry. Those are the arguments

made by industry for why current cybersecurity legislation should not rely on

government-mandated security regimes.

Both

Larry Castro of The Chertoff Group and Dave Lonsberry of The Open Group, said

industry should take the lead on securing the IT supply chain. Lonsberry said

that market pressure and the pace of innovation forces the market to respond to

threats.

The

growing profile of cybersecurity issues, including securing the chain of

supply, dovetails with administration push to put more government info online

and make it more accessible to the public, as well as the FCC's push for

similar online access.

There

is also the push for convergence of video and broadband the FCC has been

making.

Ranking

member Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) asked about the cybersecurity risks of video and

data converging on a common network accessible by a variety of devices. Castro

said a big issue is smart phone apps, which can become the front door to home

PCs and networks for attackers.

The

cable industry and other ISPS just last week agreed to adopt codes of conduct

for dealing with botnets, malware and other network threats.