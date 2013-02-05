House United Against Government Internet Incursions

House Republicans and Democrats spoke with one voice Tuesday

as they talked about the threats to global Internet freedom coming out of the

International Telecommunication Union WCIT telecom treaty in Dubai last

December.

One of the key takeaways from an unusual joint hearing among

three different subcommittees was the importance of giving developing companies

more support in the form of money, education and infrastructure so they do not

turn to authoritarian regimes like Russia and China for help.

The hearing was hosted by the Energy and Commerce Communications

Subcommittee, but was a joint production with the Committee on Foreign Affairs

Subcommittee on Terrorism, Nonproliferation, and Trade and the Subcommittee on

Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations.

It featured remote testimony from Dr. Bitange Ndemo, who led

the Kenyan delegation to the Dubai conference, and stood with the U.S. in

opposing Internet-related language that made it impossible for the U.S.

delegation to sign on to the treaty. It was joined by 54 other countries.

Ndemo said many of the countries that did sign on had been

coerced.

Legislator after legislator took to the microphone to praise

the U.S.'s stand against the Internet language and ask what could be done to

repel future attempts at government encroachment into Internet policy, which

everyone agreed would continue.

Rep. Ed Royce (R- Calif.), chairman of the Foreign Affairs

Committee, said Dubai was only the first step in a series of attempts by

authoritarian regimes to regulate the Internet. He said he expected those

countries to push an even larger agenda in the future.

"I think the struggle is going to be permanent,"

he said.

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member on the

Communications Subcommittee, agreed. "The Dubai conference made it clear

we have a lot of work ahead of us."

Eshoo, along with Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg

Walden (R-Ore.), gave FCC commissioner Robert McDowell props for being early to

warn of the attempted global Internet grab. "You rang the bell a long time

ago," Eshoo said, "and we are grateful."

McDowell, who was a witness at the hearing, was still

ringing that alarm bell. He said that the Internet was under assault, and

warned of the next flash point -- a world telecom conference in May -- and an

even bigger one in 2014, the plenipotentiary meeting of the ITU. He said three

promises made by ITU officials before the conference -- "No votes would be

taken at the WCIT; a new treaty would be adopted only through unanimous

consensus; and any new treaty would not touch the Internet" -- had been

"resoundingly broken."

And although 54 countries joined the U.S. in not signing the

Dubai treaty, McDowell said that number was misleading since a number of those,

including some otherwise close European allies, were willing to support the

inclusion of Internet language until Iran added an amendment.

"In short, the U.S. experienced a rude awakening

regarding the stark reality of the situation," he said. "[W]hen push

comes to shove, even countries that purport to cherish Internet freedom are

willing to surrender. Our experience in Dubai is a chilling foreshadow of how

international Internet regulatory policy could expand at an accelerating

pace."

Ambassador David Gross, who along with McDowell was a member

of the U.S. delegation to the WCIT conference, made a pitch for continued

engagement with the ITU. While he was in total agreement that the language in

the treaty made it unacceptable, he said remained extraordinarily important,

both in terms of spectrum policy and as a way to do outreach to the developing

world.

That outreach was a continuing theme throughout the hearing.

Congress' bipartisanship on the issue of global Internet

regulation was evident early on. Both the House and Senate passed resolutions

championing the multistakeholder model. Asked at the hearing whether that

helped buttress the U.S. position in Dubai, the witnesses, all of whom had been

members of the delegation, said yes.

Both Gross and McDowell said that other countries had taken

note of the unusual agreement from an oft divided Congress. McDowell said it

was really quite extraordinary to those folks abroad. It was domestically, too,

Walden quipped. Gross said he thought it had had a "substantial"

impact. "When Congress speaks, the world listens," he said.

The takeaway from the hearing was that there were continued

threats that required constant vigilance, and that one way to win hearts and

minds would be to help the developing world. That would include not only infrastructure,

said Sally Shipman Wentworth of The Internet Society, but also education, so

that homegrown engineers would understand the stakes for their countries.

There were also some suggestions that governments and

private industry might help pave the way to conferences for countries that

could not afford the price of admission to an Internet dialog that was

important for them to be a part of. Not doing so, they suggested, could send

them to authoritarian regimes for help.