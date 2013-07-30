House Tweaks FCC Reform Bill to Accommodate New Chairs

House Energy and Commerce Committee members have agreed to

tweak an FCC reform bill so that it won't hit the a new FCC chairman too hard

before he ro she gets their FCC-legs, as it were.

In his opening statement for a two-day markup of the FCC

Consolidated Reporting Act of 2013, Communications Subcommittee chairman

Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who supports the bill, said the FCC had expressed some

concerns that "under some circumstances" a new FCC chairman -- expected

to be Tom Wheeler, though it actually would not apply to him -- "could face a daunting timeline under the language of

this bill."

The bill, H.R. 2844, consolidates a number of FCC annual

reports, including on video competition and cable prices, into a single

biennial report. It has bipartisan support and is by far the more likely of two

FCC reform bills to make it to the President's desk.

Walden said he had met with ranking full committee member

Henry Waxman and subcommittee member Anna Eshoo, both California Democrats, and

they would be offering an amendment that would address those timing concerns.

According to a copy of the amendment, it would allow a chairman who comes in immediately before the due date--fourth quarter of an even year, will have until the first quarter of the next year to complete the portion of the report the chairman is responsible for.

It also clarifies that the bill doesn't change the FCC's authority to issue other reports.

The change would likely not affect Wheeler because the biennial reports would be due in even years and Wheeler is expected to take over by the end of 2013.

The committee is not yet marking up or voting on the other

FCC reform bill, the

FCC Process Reform Act, on which there is yet no bipartisan agreement.

Both bills were favorably reported out of the

subcommittee last week, but with the clear signal from Democrats that they

still had major issues with the Process Reform Act, which would limit the

conditions the FCC could put on media mergers, something Democrats are very unlikely

to support. Both sides have agreed to continue to work on that bill, since both

sides agree that targeted process reform is needed.