House To Vet Media Marketplace

The House Communications Subcommittee says it will hold a hearing Sept. 27 on the state of the U.S. media marketplace.The wide-ranging hearing will look at radio, broadcast TV, online streaming, social media and more, says the subcommittee majority, led by chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)“In less than a decade’s time, innovation has driven unprecedented changes to the media landscape, bringing consumers more options, more content, and greater convenience than ever before," said Blackburn in announcing the hearing. "Our upcoming hearing will spotlight the latest trends in the ways Americans consume media, how that affects business models, market growth, and public policy, and where we go from here."