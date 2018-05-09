House to Look at Telecom Supply Chain

The House Communications Subcommittee will hold a hearing May 16 titled “Telecommunications, Global Competitiveness, and National Security.”

No witnesses have been announced, but the hearing will focus on "expanding broadband access, promoting competition in both wireline and wireless markets, and protecting our telecommunications infrastructure from national security threats."

Issues with supply chain have been much in the news of late, including a proposed FCC ban on broadband subsidy funds for suspect tech and the Trump Administration's decision to rescind the export privileges of Chinese telecom ZTE and ban the sale of phones from ZTE and Chinese telecom Huawei on U.S. military bases.

"Members will discuss the many steps making up the supply chain for equipment in U.S. telecommunications networks, and how government and industry respond to threats and opportunities," said the subcommittee.

“Our upcoming hearing will focus on a critical balance we must strike for consumers – supporting technological innovation and America’s global competitiveness, while at the same time preventing bad actors from disrupting the telecommunications supply chain," said Subcommittee Chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). "As we continue our work to close the digital divide and lead the race to 5G, we must be prepared to prevent and mitigate threats from those seeking to diminish America’s standing in the world. I look forward to hearing from our panel of expert witnesses about these complex and significant issues,” said Chairman Blackburn."

