House to Look at Network Security

The House Communications Subcommittee has scheduled a hearing on supply chain security and spectrum.

“Legislating to Secure America’s Wireless Future" is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

No witness list yet for the hearing.

“In order to pave the way for America’s wireless future, our networks must be secure and employ cutting edge technology to harness the power of our airwaves,” said House Energy & Commerce Committee Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Subcommittee chair Mike Doyle (D-Pa.). "We look forward to pushing ahead with legislation to root-out suspect network equipment nationwide and explore ways to improve coordination and management of spectrum resources to better serve the American people.”

The FCC, Congress and the Trump Administration have taken steps to address the presence of suspect tech, particularly from Chinese telecoms, in U.S. networks.