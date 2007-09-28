House Telecommunications & Internet Subcommittee Looks to Future

The House Telecommunications & Internet Subcommittee scheduled a hearing Tuesday, Oct. 2, on "The Future of Telecommunications Competition.”

There was no word yet on witnesses, and a committee spokeswoman didn't have details on just what would be covered, but broadband deployment and network neutrality are likely hot topics of discussion.

Subcommittee chairman Ed Markey (D-Mass.) this week criticized Verizon Communications for allegedly blocking a group text message from a pro-abortion group, saying that he was troubled by the network-neutrality implications. That concern was shared by John Dingell (D-Mich.), chairman of the full Energy & Commerce committee.