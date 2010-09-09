House Telecom Slates USF Hearing

The House Telecommunications Subcommittee has scheduled a hearing

Sept. 16 on chairman Rick Boucher's (D-Va.) Universal Service Reform (USF) bill.

The bill, which the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association supports, makes it clear that broadband is a universal service

supported by the fund, reforms the fund by reducing the support to incumbent

carriers in areas where at least 75% of the households have competitive

choices, and also requires wireless carriers to bid competitively for USF

support.

There

will be a bipartisan Hill staff briefing on the bill Sept. 15.

The FCC has made expanding the fund to underwrite broadband

deployment one of the key elements in its national broadband plan.