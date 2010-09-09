Trending

House Telecom Slates USF Hearing

The House Telecommunications Subcommittee has scheduled a hearing
Sept. 16 on chairman Rick Boucher's (D-Va.) Universal Service Reform (USF) bill.

The bill, which the National Cable & Telecommunications
Association supports, makes it clear that broadband is a universal service
supported by the fund, reforms the fund by reducing the support to incumbent
carriers in areas where at least 75% of the households have competitive
choices, and also requires wireless carriers to bid competitively for USF
support.

There
will be a bipartisan Hill staff briefing on the bill Sept. 15.

The FCC has made expanding the fund to underwrite broadband
deployment one of the key elements in its national broadband plan.