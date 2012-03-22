House Tees Up Another Cybersecurity Hearing

The House Energy & Commerce Committee's Communications

Subcommittee has scheduled its next hearing on cybersecurity for March 28, its

third in what it signaled would be a series of hearings.

There is no witness list yet, but the hearing will examine

the role of the government in protecting networks, particularly how it is

working with the private sector and how to improve that relationship.

The subcommittee held its first hearing on the cybersecurity

issue last month and signaled there would be more to come. That hearing focused

on private sector efforts to protect their networks. One piece of advice for

the government from James Lewis of the Center for Strategic and International

Studies was that it was going to have to pay more attention to cable companies

and other ISPs as the responsibility for cybersecurity shifted from the edge

and consumers to service providers.

That was followed by a March 7 hearing featuring Comcast,

CenturyLink and AT&T, who all warned Congress that the best thing

government can do to help industry thwart increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks

would be to boost communication, better educate the public and protect networks

from liability for sharing info with each other and government.

The FCC has also proposed a voluntary code of conduct for

dealing with cyberattacks like botnets and malware.

In the Senate, two cybersecurity bills have been introduced

this session, both of which would provide for more communication and

cooperation between government and industry, but the Democratic-backed bill

would have the Department of Homeland Security come up with enforceable network

security requirements, something the Republicans do not support.