House Teeing Up Tuesday Vote On Net Neutrality Rule-Blocker

It looks like the House

will vote next week on the Republican-backed resolution to block the FCC's

network neutrality rules.

The House Rules

Committee put out a notice on Friday that there would be an emergency meeting

on the bill Monday. According to a staffer for a member of the Democratic

Energy & Commerce Committee, where the bill originated, the notice signals

the first step in teeing up the bill for a vote in the full House, which the staffer

said is expected on Tuesday.

The

"emergency" is likely because of the short notice on the Monday

meeting, although a Rules Committee spokesperson was not available for

comment at press time. The meeting is a signal that a bill is being readied for

a floor vote by determining the rules under which it will be brought up and

voted on.

The resolution (H.J. Res

37) is expected to pass in the House, but go no further given the

Democratically controlled Senate and a President on record in support of the FCC's

new network neutrality rules, which the resolution would invalidate. But Rep.

Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chair of the House Communications Subcommittee and one of

the driving forces behind the resolution, has said he is not conceding defeat

in the Senate.

Rep. Anna Eshoo

(D-Calif.), ranking member of the Communications Subcommittee, will speak at

the Rules Committee hearing in opposition to the resolution, according to an

Eshoo spokesperson.