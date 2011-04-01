House Teeing Up Tuesday Vote On Net Neutrality Rule-Blocker
It looks like the House
will vote next week on the Republican-backed resolution to block the FCC's
network neutrality rules.
The House Rules
Committee put out a notice on Friday that there would be an emergency meeting
on the bill Monday. According to a staffer for a member of the Democratic
Energy & Commerce Committee, where the bill originated, the notice signals
the first step in teeing up the bill for a vote in the full House, which the staffer
said is expected on Tuesday.
The
"emergency" is likely because of the short notice on the Monday
meeting, although a Rules Committee spokesperson was not available for
comment at press time. The meeting is a signal that a bill is being readied for
a floor vote by determining the rules under which it will be brought up and
voted on.
The resolution (H.J. Res
37) is expected to pass in the House, but go no further given the
Democratically controlled Senate and a President on record in support of the FCC's
new network neutrality rules, which the resolution would invalidate. But Rep.
Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chair of the House Communications Subcommittee and one of
the driving forces behind the resolution, has said he is not conceding defeat
in the Senate.
Rep. Anna Eshoo
(D-Calif.), ranking member of the Communications Subcommittee, will speak at
the Rules Committee hearing in opposition to the resolution, according to an
Eshoo spokesperson.
