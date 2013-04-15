House Taking Up Cybersecurity Bill

The House will take up floor consideration of the Republican-backed,

and cable industry-backed, Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act

(CISPA) bill this week.

The bill was marked up in the House Intelligence Committee

last week and will be considered on the floor Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

CISPA is the latest incarnation of abill introduced in the last session by Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), chairman of

the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and ranking member C.A.

Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.), and reintroduced in February.

CISPA passed in the House last year, but not the senate. The

White House threatened to veto it.

The bill has been amended to try to make it more palatable

to Democrats and others with concerns about online privacy and government

overreach, though online activists pushed back last week. Reddit cofounder Alex

Ohanian teamed with Fight for the Future on a video and petition calling on

Google, Twitter and Facebook to fight the bill, saying CISPA would "make

every privacy policy on the Web a total joke."

The amendments, adopted in the markup last week and signaled

earlier in the week to reporters in a press conference with Rogers and Ruppersberger,

include: