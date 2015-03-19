House Takes Its Turn at FCC

The House Communications FCC oversight hearing had a little bit of everything Thursday, including more bickering between FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, a lengthy break for votes, and more than its share of sports references.

It was a new venue, but not too much new ground left to cover after Wednesday's marathon Senate hearing with all five commissioners. The House hearing was less focused on Title II — not that there wasn't plenty of time devoted to that subject.

Wheeler again tried to convince Republicans — Democrats didn't seem to need convincing — that the Title II decision was not going to be leveraged to regulate rates.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.