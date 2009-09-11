House Subcommittee Slates FCC Oversight Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee confirms that it will hold an FCC oversight hearing Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

The hearing was rescheduled from July, when it was pushed back to make way for markup of the health reform bill in the full committee.

The move also gave the chance for the committee to talk to a full commission, since at the time only three of the seats had been filled. Mignon Clyburn and Meredith Attwell Baker havd since filled those vacancies.

All five commissioners have been invited and are expected to be in attendance.