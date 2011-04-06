House Subcommittee Sets Witnesses For Spectrum Hearing

The House Communications

Subcommittee has picked the witnesses weighing in at its April 12 hearing on

spectrum issues including auctions and alleged warehousing.

The length of the

witness list matches that of the title of the hearing, "Using Spectrum to

Advance Public Safety, Promote Broadband, Create Jobs, and Reduce the Deficit."

There will be seven

weighing in: Slade Gorton, former senator and a member of the 9/11 Commission;

Deputy Chief Charles Dowd from the New York Police Department; Coleman Bazelon,

principal of the Brattle Group; Mary Dillon, president, U.S. Cellular; Robert

Good, chief engineer, WGAL-TV; Julius Knapp, chief of the FCC's Office of

Engineering and Technology; and Peter Pitsch from Intel.

Bazelon is familiar

to broadcasters as the economist whose study the Consumer Electronics

Association pitched as reason broadcasters should be moved off their spectrumto make way for wireless broadband.

The subcommittee is chaired for former broadcasters Greg Walden

(R-Ore.), who has said there will be multiple hearings on the topic.