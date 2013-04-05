House Subcommittee to Mark Up Global Internet Freedom Bill

The House Communications Subcommittee has scheduled a

mark-up for April 10 and 11 on a bill that would make global Internet freedom,

specifically an Internet free from government control, the law of the land.

The bill contains the same language as a resolution that

passed Congress in the last session in advance of the ITU telecom treaty in

Dubai, but would have the force of law rather than simply expressing the sense

of Congress.

TheU.S. wound up not signing on to that treaty, joined by scores of allies,

after Internet language was added.

The bill is necessary due to "continued international

threats to regulate the Internet," according to the office of parent

Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.).

The bill says that given the Administration's "strong

commitment" to the multistakeholder model of Internet governance, and

given that there have been and likely will be further attempts to alter that

model, "it is the policy of the United States to promote a global Internet

free from government control and to preserve and advance the successful

multistakeholder model that governs the Internet."

It is unclear how much bigger a stick that will

be given that there is plenty of room for interpretation and difference of

opinion between Democrats and Republicans over what specific government

policies would promote rather than undermine Internet freedom.