HouseSubcommittee To Call Full FCC To Testify

The House

Communications & Internet Subcommittee put out some details on its Feb. 16hearing on the FCC's network neutrality rules,

including that it expects a full complement of commissioners to show up.

"The five

commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission will be called to

testify about the controversial network neutrality rules that put the

commission in charge of how networks are managed, how technology partnerships

are formed, and how the private sector invests in communications to provide new

services and options to consumers," the committee said in a statement

Thursday officially announcing the hearing.

But the FCC

should not feel singled out. That is just one of four oversight hearings it

will hold next week on "recent federal regulations and how they affect job

creation, health care access, and innovation."

Communications

& Internet Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden has signaled he agrees with

other top Republicans that the FCC overstepped its bounds in adopting the

expanded and codified net neutrality regs Dec. 21, and will work with others to

try to reverse that decision legislatively.

House Energy

& Commerce Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) has said he plans to hold numerous

FCC oversight hearings at which the commissioners will be expected to show up

and weigh in.