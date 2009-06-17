House Subcommittee Announces Witnesses For Behavioral Advertising Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has announced the witnesses for Thursday's hearing on Behavioral Advertising: Industry Practices and Consumers' Expectations.



The hearing will look at privacy implications of such advertising and is the second hearing on the broader issue of online privacy. The first focused on consumer online privacy, including deep packet inspection, saying there would be a second hearing on behavioral advertising before a bill is produced on the subject, which Rep. Boucher has made a legislative priority.



The Witnesses are Jeffrey Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, who has long pushed the government to more closely inspect behavioral advertising as one of the next media concentration fronts, particularly as it regards targeting kids online.



Also on the panel are Charles Curran of the Network Advertising Initiative; Christopher Kelly, chief privacy officer of Facebook; Princeton computer science professor Edward Felten; Anne Toth, head of privacy for Yahoo!; and Nicole Wong, deputy general counsel of Google.

