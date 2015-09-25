House Speaker Boehner Resigning

A day after John Boehner’s long push to get a Pope to speak to Congress was fulfilled, the House Speaker announced he is resigning both his speaker's post and congressional seat by the end of next month.

Boehner has been under pressure to resign from conservatives unhappy with the leadership. Amid continuing fractiousness both inside the Republican Party and with Democratic leaders, yet another potential government shutdown is looming.

The speaker reportedly delivered the news to other members of his party Friday morning (Sept. 25), which may have been why a media ownership hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. was pushed back to 10 a.m. at the last minute.

Once the hearing did begin, Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of the Communications Subcommittee, called it a sad day and said Boehner has her "respect and gratitude."

Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.) said he would "miss John"--Boehner is also from Illinois--and asked the witness' indulgence if the committee members' thoughts were sometimes elsewhere.