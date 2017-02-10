House Slates FCC Reauthorization Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee will hold an FCC reauthorization hearing March 8.



That is the same day the three commissioners will already be on the Hill for a previously scheduled Senate Commerce Committee oversight hearing so it will let the commissioners kill two birds with one stone.



Subcommittee chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has said that her priorities are reauthorization of both the National Telecommunications & Information Administration and the FCC. Her first oversight hearing was on NTIA, so following up with an FCC reauthorization hearing makes sense.



“I’m looking forward to having new FCC Chairman Pai and Commissioners O’Reilly and Clyburn testify before the subcommittee,” said Blackburn. “It will provide our members the opportunity to learn more about the final stages of the broadcast incentive auction, Chairman Pai’s agenda, and FCC reauthorization.”