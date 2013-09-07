House Sets Video Hearing Witnesses

The House Communications Subcommittee has released its witness list for the Sept 11 hearing on "Innovation Versus Regulation in the Video Marketplace," which is expected to deal specifically with the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act, which comes up for renewal at the end of 2014, as well as the associated hot-button issue of retrans--the FCC's good faith negotiating provision is part of STELA and would sunset without renewal.

One of the witnesses will be doing double duty--R. Stanton Dodge from DISH. He is also testifying at a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on STELA the day before.Also on tap for the House Communications Subcommittee hearing are Edward L. Munson, Jr.of KPHO-TV; David Rozelle, ofSuddenlink Communications; James Campbell of CenturyLink; Sandra Aistars from the Copyright Alliance; and John Bergmayer, Public Knowledge.

STELA is expected to be the most likely congressional vehicle for retrans reform.