House, Senate Agreement On Satellite Bill Language

There is House and Senate agreement about language on a

satellite reauthorization bill, according to House Communications &

Internet Chairman Rick Boucher (D-Va.).

At the Congressional Internet Caucuses State of the Net

conference in Washington,

Boucher, who is one of the founders of the caucus, said that now the issue was

finding the right legislative vehicle, but that he expected the legislation to

pass and be signed by the president "well before" the Feb. 28

deadline.

"We now have an agreed-upon version of the [bill],

House and Senate. We have been working with the leadership to identify an

appropriate vehicle to which this renewal legislation can be attached. We are

down to one or two candidates at this point."

The license was supposed to expire at the end of last year

unless the bill to reauthorize it passed, but instead an extension was passed

Dec. 19 as an amendment to the defense appropriations bill, which became a

vehicle for several bills with deadlines.

The blanket license, which allows satellite companies to

import distant network signals to viewers who can't receive a viewable version

of their local affiliate, would have expired on Dec. 31.

Boucher also said he would be circulating "soon" a

discussion draft of privacy legislation. He told B&C early in his tenure as chairman that the online privacy

bill was chief priority. He says what the bill will do is "replicate and

reflect the current best business practices with regard to targeted

advertising.

He says the goal is not to "disrupt" targeted

advertising, but to inform consumers what information is being collected about

them and how it is used, and then give them control via a "combination of

opt-in and opt out opportunities."