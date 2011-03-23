House Schedules Spectrum Hearing Opposite NAB Convention
The House Energy &
Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee has rescheduled its
spectrum hearing for April 12, according to a hearing notice. That will be
problematic for broadcasters who might want to follow it given that that will
be during the NAB convention in Las Vegas, and on the same day that FCC
Chairman Julius Genachowski is addressing the gathering, likely talking
about spectrum issues.
The hearing, "Using
Spectrum to Advance Public Safety, Promote Broadband, Create Jobs, and Reduce
the Deficit," is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., which will be 10:30 Vegas time.
One source said the Subcommittee, which just scheduled the hearing, might be
considering rescheduling the rescheduling. Spokespeople for the subcommittee
and full committee were not available for comment at press time.
An NAB spokesperson
pointed out that there was a lot going on Tuesday at the convention in
addition to the Genachowski speech, including an FCC panel, speech by FCC
Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker and an interview between NAB President
Gordon Smith and CBS' Les Moonves.
