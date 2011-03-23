House Schedules Spectrum Hearing Opposite NAB Convention

The House Energy &

Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee has rescheduled its

spectrum hearing for April 12, according to a hearing notice. That will be

problematic for broadcasters who might want to follow it given that that will

be during the NAB convention in Las Vegas, and on the same day that FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski is addressing the gathering, likely talking

about spectrum issues.

The hearing, "Using

Spectrum to Advance Public Safety, Promote Broadband, Create Jobs, and Reduce

the Deficit," is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., which will be 10:30 Vegas time.

One source said the Subcommittee, which just scheduled the hearing, might be

considering rescheduling the rescheduling. Spokespeople for the subcommittee

and full committee were not available for comment at press time.

An NAB spokesperson

pointed out that there was a lot going on Tuesday at the convention in

addition to the Genachowski speech, including an FCC panel, speech by FCC

Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker and an interview between NAB President

Gordon Smith and CBS' Les Moonves.