House Schedules Spectrum Auction Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has scheduled a hearing March 26 on "Next Steps For Spectrum Policy," focused on the next, biggest, step, the broadcast incentive auction.

The subcommittee is chaired by Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who has a rooting interest in the auction beyond its money-raising potential. He was one of the coauthors of the legislation that created the auction.

Another step along that policy path is the FCC and National Telecommunications & Information Association's plans for a "model city" test of dynamic spectrum sharing. A seminar on the that plan is scheduled for the FCC April 15-16.

Then there is the soon-to-be introduced legislation from Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) that would create an incentive auction for government spectrum.

The incentive auction is scheduled for first quarter of 2016, although broadcasters have sued the FCC over the auction framework, arguing that its variable band plan and station value calculations are not the way to go.

A D.C. federal appeals court is currently vetting that challenge.