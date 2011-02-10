House Schedules Net Neutrality Hearing For Feb. 16

The House Communications & Internet Subcommittee has

made it official.

It has scheduled a hearing for Feb. 16 on the FCC's new

network neutrality rules. The hearing is entitled "Network Neutrality and

Internet Regulation: Warranted or More Economic Harm than Good?," though

the Republicans in charge of scheduling the hearing have already signaled their

answer to that question in no uncertain terms.

Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) was one of those

Republican leaders who vowed to reverse the regs after the FCC Dec. 21

approved them in a straight 3-2 party line vote.

"The FCC has overstepped its bounds and we intend to

put a bridle on them and rein them in," he said at the time, expressingthe views of the new Republican leadership on key FCC oversight committees.

Walden also said back in December that there could be congressional

investigations of the process by which the vote was reached. Republican

Commissioners Meredith Attwell Baker and Robert McDowell both complained

that they had not seen the draft of an order with substantive changes in it

until a little before midnight Dec. 20, and were still vetting it even as they

voted against it, though that "no" vote had never been in doubt.



Walden said Congress needed to look seriously at process issues. "They

have a flawed process at the FCC that shuts out the people's business and

we are going to address that forcefully."