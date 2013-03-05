House Schedules FirstNet Oversight Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has scheduled a

hearing, "Oversight of the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) and

Emergency Communications," on March 14.

The hearing will look at the current status of the network,

which was created by FCC broadcast incentive auction legislation and will be

funded by the auctions.

Witnesses will come from both the private sector and

FirstNet representatives.

"Last Congress we took concrete steps to

improve emergency communications when we passed the Middle Class Tax Relief and

Job Creation Act," said Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) in a

statement. "This hearing will provide oversight to ensure that both public

safety officials and the public have access to effective, open lines of

communication during an emergency."