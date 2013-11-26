House Schedules FCC Oversight Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has slated Dec. 12 for the FCC oversight hearing chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) signaled last week was coming.

It will be the first hearing with the newly constituted, full complement of commissioners — FCC chairman Tom Wheeler and commissioner Michael O'Rielly were both sworn in earlier this month.

Walden said he expected it to be "an open, wide ranging discussion that will include everything from cell phones on airplanes to FCC process reforms and the status of the incentive auctions."

Also likely to come up at the hearing, Walden said, is the status of the FCC's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to eliminate the UHF discount, which it voted on in September.