House Rules Committee: Net Neutrality-Blocking Bill to be Addressed without Amendments

The House Rules

Committee voted Monday to bring the resolution invalidating the FCC's network

neutrality rules to the House floor without amendments, or the opportunity to

offer them, and with limited debate.

That was the product of

an hour and a half of spirited debate over the resolution (H.J. Res. 37),

led by House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.),

who sponsored the resolution, and Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) ranking member of the

subcommittee, who strongly opposed it.

The FCC adopted the

compromise rules Dec. 21 on a straight party-line vote.

Defeated in

the Rules vote were attempts to amend the resolution to include

no-blocking and transparency portions of the FCC's rules. Both had been offered

in the subcommittee, but Walden pointed out to the subcommittee then, and to

the Rules Committee Monday, that amendments were not germane on the resolution

under the Congressional Review Act because it was implement to hold an up or

down vote on agency regs.

The decision to bring

the resolution to the floor under a closed rule--limited debate, no

amendments--will now have to be voted on in the full House, which is slated for

Tuesday, according to an Eshoo staffer. The resolution is then expected to

get a Thursday floor vote, said the staffer.

The Rules Committee

hearing on the resolution transferred the spirited and politically polarized

debate from Subcommittee. Republicans said they were simply trying to

stop the FCC from over extending its authority to the detriment of Internet,

which they argue has flourished without the rules and without major

incident.

Democrats countered

that the rules were a compromise that preserves innovation, investment, and an

open Internet.

Walden said that he knew

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski was a friend of the President and that the

President supported the new rules. "I get that," he said, but also

said that when the FCC oversteps its authority, as Republicans argue it did,

Congress needs to take action.

Eshoo said that

suggestion that the FCC's actions were going to ruin the Internet was

"hogwash." Republicans argue that the rules could stifle investment.

Eshoo pointed out that the rules were generally not opposed by ISPs, but Walden

pointed to Verizon as one that did, then repeated his arguments from the subcommittee

that the FCC had coerced cable operators and others into submission with

the open Title II proceeding and their power to affect the outcome of other

issues those companies would want resolved in their favor.

The hearing occasionally

strayed into other issues, with Democrats suggesting the closed rule was

another example of Republicans not being open and transparent, bringing up oil

companies and the healthcare bill.

It also got personal at

times. Walden took issue with Eshoo's suggestion that the Medieval Studies

degree of a Republican Communications subcommittee witness on the impact on

capital markets of the rules might not be the ideal qualifications.

Walden shot back that

she also had a Harvard Business MBA.

At about the same time

the hearing was being held, the White House Executive Office of the President

sent out a statement opposing the resolution and saying the president was being

advised to veto it. Given that fact that the Senate is in Democratic hands,

the resolution is unlikely to get that far.