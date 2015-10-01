House To Review Federal Spectrum Bill

The House Communications Subcommittee has scheduled a hearing Oct. 7 on federal spectrum use and making additional spectrum available for consumers.

The hearing will include a review of the Federal Spectrum Incentive Act (H.R. 3674).

“Spectrum is driving our 21st century economy, and improving Uncle Sam’s spectrum systems is a win-win for the country,” said Subcommittee Chair Greg Walden . “State-of-the-art technologies can improve the effectiveness of government systems and make more spectrum available to meet our national broadband needs. We’ve come up with some pretty innovative solutions working together and I look forward to continued collaboration as we find ways to boost our mobile economy.”

The bill was introduced in the last Congress but failed to pass, would provide financial incentives to government agencies to relocate spectrum for commercial purposes as well as create an incentive auction for that freed-up spectrum similar to the one planned for reclaimed broadcast spectrum.

The House version was reintroduced in March by Reps. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) and Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.), co-chairs of the Congressional Spectrum Caucus. (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/news/washington/hill-looks-goose-federa...). It is cosponsored by the chair and ranking member of the Communications Subcommittee.

A senate version was introduced by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.).

Federal agencies are under pressure from the President to free up spectrum through sharing or relocation so it can be repurposed for mobile broadband.