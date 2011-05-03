House Reschedules FCC Reform Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has rescheduled its

FCC process reform hearing, which had initially been scheduled for May 3, to

Friday morning, May 13.

Walden told an American Cable Association conference last

month he was planning to hold the hearing and that he thinks that FCC reform

can be achieved in a "positive and constructive way." He likened it to

Republicans' rewriting of the House rules--Walden was chairman of the GOP

transition team--to make Congress more "open, transparent and

accountable" by requiring legislation to be online three days before a

vote and reducing the size of bills. "I think we can do that at the

FCC," he said.



FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has made openness and transparency watchwords

bordering on buzzwords for the commission already, but Walden's take was:

"We can create an FCC where you make the decision after discovering there

is actually a problem rather than announce the rules, then build a case, then

lose it in court." He did not say he was talking about the network-neutrality rules he opposes, but that has been his and other Republicans' knock

on them.



"I think there is a better way to operate, and we intend to move down that

path," he told the ACA.