House Republicans Take New Aim at Broadband Subsidies

House Republicans were not big fans of the Obama Administration's

broadband stimulus grants and loans, and a new Congress has not changed

anything. That includes an ongoing investigation into overbuilding claims

levied by Mediacom, according to committee staffers.

According to the majority staff memo for the Feb. 27

oversight hearing on broadband stimulus funding, the Energy and Commerce

Oversight and Investigations subcommittee is currently investigating

allegations by Mediacom that the Lake County (Minn.) government is using $66

million to overbuild Mediacom, and was able to do so by submitting inaccurate

information. A representative of the project was not available for comment at

presstime.

Of course, Republicans were critical in general of the

American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA), but the House

Communications Subcommittee leadership, which is holding an oversight hearing

on the funding this week, was particularly focused on the chances for

overbuilding, waste, fraud and abuse in the $7 billion program.

The memo takes aim in the first paragraph. "Advocates

of the law said it needed to be rushed through Congress to infuse money into

the troubled economy and that the funding would go to shovel-ready

projects," said the memo, proceeding to suggest the shovels instead had

been notable for their relative scarcity. "[O]nly 60% of the broadband

funds have been put to use so far even though all $7 billion was awarded by

September 30, 2010," they point out. "And of the 553 projects funded,

only 58 are finished or in the finishing stages, even though all were

originally supposed to be completed by Sept. 30, 2013."

Cable operators' principal concern with the Broadband

Technology Opportunities Program (BTOP) subsidies and grants/loans, which are

overseen by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the

Agriculture Department's Rural Utilities Service, is that they are being used

to subsidize overbuilds to existing broadband service, a point the Republican

staffers make in teeing up the hearing. "[M]any carriers have complained

that awardees have used BTOP and BIP grants and loans to overbuild existing

systems rather than extend service to unserved areas," they wrote.

The staffers also invoke the $100.6 million EagleNet project

in Colorado, among others, whichhas been suspended for "performance reasons."

The staffers say overbuilding is problematic for a number of

reasons, including that it funds second and third helpings of broadband in some

markets while leaving empty plates in others, or even in the same market; that

it subjects private companies -- like incumbent cable broadband providers -- to

unfair, government subsidized competition; and puts the government - taxpayer --

dollar at risk since the subsidized carrier has to compete with an established

one.

The staff also suggests the subsidies might be a waste of

taxpayer money. "At a time when government is considering cutting meat

inspectors and FAA traffic controllers to address the federal spending

problem," the memo concludes, "we might do well to re-examine in the

future whether we should be trying to replicate private-sector broadband investment

with public money."

"Ensuring projects meet their milestones and protecting taxpayer funds is of paramount importance to NTIA," said NTIA chief Larry Strickling in a blog posting last week. "Our staff performs extensive and diligent oversight and provides technical assistance to our recipients tailored to their needs. This oversight involves a significant level of effort, and requires our staff to sometimes take tough enforcement action to protect taxpayer funds."