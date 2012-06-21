House Republicans: Supremes Decision Argues for FCC Reforms

The chairs of the House Energy & Commerce Committee,

Fred Upton (R-Mich.), and Communications Subcommittee, Greg Walden (R-Ore.),

used the Supreme Court's decision on indecency regs Thursday to make a pitch

for passage of their FCC reform legislation, which passed the House but is not

likely to pass the Democrat-controlled Senate.

"It has long been a priority of ours to protect family

values, which is why we have fought to ensure that the rules on the books are

properly enforced," said Walden, a former broadcaster himself, in a statement.

"The Supreme Court ruled today that the FCC's indecency regulations were

too vague at the time of the 2002 and 2003 Billboard Awards and NYPD Blue incidents to give Fox and ABC

fair notice of the applicable standards. This highlights once again the need

for the FCC to conduct its business through a more transparent and orderly

process, allowing for better input and decision-making. How much longer can we

allow bad process to produce bad results? The time is now for reform, such as

those included in the FCC Reform Act."

Walden and Upton both cautioned broadcasters to program to

their audiences, something broadcasters argue they have been doing all along.

"[T]oday's ruling reinforces the responsibility of broadcasters to

represent their communities," said Walden. "Most of them know and do

the right thing, and we urge them to continue to listen to the public and

uphold appropriate community standards that protect families and children."

"Although the decision focused on the FCC's failure to

provide due process," said Upton, "the larger underlying issue

remains: The importance of protecting both our Constitution and our families

and communities. I would remind executives in New York and Hollywood that they

should act responsibly when it comes to the entertainment they are sending, via

the public's airwaves, into family rooms across the country."