House Republicans Slam Unlicensed 'Giveaway'

House Republicans aren't happy with the FCC's proposal to

"give away" spectrum for unlicensed use a part of the incentive auctions,

saying it risks "short-changing First Responders, squandering much of the

legislation's potential, and violating the act." They also argue that

limiting who can bid at the auction could violate the law.

That is according to a staff memo for the Dec. 12 hearing on

those auctions in the House Communication Subcommittee. The hearing is

scheduled to feature all five of the commissioners.

The FCC plans to free up spectrum for unlicensed use as part

of the auction process, including allowing unlicensed use in the guard bands

between wireless and broadcast service and on spectrum that is not cleared on a

nationwide basis, they say. "Giving away large swaths of spectrum for

unlicensed use could deprive public safety officials and taxpayers of billions

of dollars," the memo argues.

The Republicans are also not happy with the FCC's proposal

seeking comment on spectrum aggregation and whether it should restrict the

amount of spectrum entities could bid for at auction. The Republicans see that

as a way to limit the participation of larger carriers. "Excluding parties

from the auction, as the FCC's aggregation NPRM contemplates, would likely

hinder the broadband objectives of the act as well as reduce auction

proceeds."

In addition, they argue, excluding any bidders would violate

the Communications Act's prohibition on "prevent[ing] a person from

participating in a system of competitive bidding." They argue that

effectively limiting bidding by changing what triggers excessive concentration

of wireless spectrum holdings in individual markets runs afoul of that

provision. "Picking winners and losers with such 'prior restraints' is

antithetical to open, competitive auctions," they conclude.