House Republicans: No Title II, Period

All the Republican leaders on the relevant FCC oversight committees on both the House and Senate side urged the FCC to reject calls to reclassify Internet access under Title II common carrier regs.

Those calls have come most recently from President Obama and also include hybrid Title II, Sec. 706 proposals the FCC is considering in its effort to restore open Internet rules thrown out by the court.

The Republicans response came in the form of a letter to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler from every Republicans on the House Energy & Commerce Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee, which means all members of the respective communications subcommittees.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.